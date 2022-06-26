Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has accused the APC in Delta state of being mischievous in its criticisms of his government

The governor also stated that most of the verbal attacks on his government by the opposition party in the state are borne out of ignorance

Governor Okowa further stated that he won't be distracted by the criticisms and he will finish all projects embarked upon before he leaves office

Asaba - Delta governor and vice-presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state criticised everything his administration did because it had a poor understanding of governance.

Addressing journalists shortly after inspecting ongoing projects at Dennis Osadebey University, Asaba on Friday, June 24, the governor said that the main opposition in the state was being mischievous in its criticisms due to ignorance.

Governor Okowa inspecting the new university structures. Photo credit: @DSGovernment

Source: Twitter

His words:

“When people in Lagos and Abuja say that they are not seeing what we are doing, it is either that they don't come home or that they just want to be wicked in their ways.

“There is a lot going on in our three new universities and we are proud that we took this decision because the new universities have admitted no fewer than 5,000 students within one year of their approval.

“We have also commenced the construction of two hostel projects in the university to accommodate students and it will be useful to us during the National Sports Festival holding in Asaba in November.”

On the N25 billion loan for oil palm farmers in the state, he explained that it was not a direct loan to the state government, adding that the government was only acting as a guarantor to the farmers.

He said:

“We are only like a guarantor to the farmers, the oil palm farmers in the state. The loan is to the farmers but the state is acting as a guarantor to them.

“In guaranteeing them, we followed the same process of approval and that is what we have done.”

On pensions, Okowa said that only eight states were currently running the Contributory Pension Scheme in the country as 16 states had exited.

He said that the state government inherited a huge backlog of past services as a result of the pension scheme but was doing a lot to defray it.

On politics of 2023, gôvernor said that he would not leave any work undone and encouraged Nigerian youths to embrace the PDP, adding that Nigerians would gain from the success story of the Atiku-Okowa ticket.

