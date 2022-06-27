Civil servants in Yobe state have been given a reason to be part of the decision-making process of the country come 2023.

This is as Governor Mai Mala Buni directed workers to stay off work on Wednesday, June 29, Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1st to register for PVCs

Meanwhile, the acting head of service has urged all essential service providers in the state to remain on alert

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has declared Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday work-free days to enable civil servants to register, revalidate and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

The development was confirmed in a circular dated June 27 and signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Bilal Garba, PM News reports.

Governor Buni declares Wednesday, Thursday and Friday work-free days for PVC registration. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni The Governor Of Yobe State Social Media Team

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

“I write to convey the approval of Gov Mai Mala Buni’s declaration of Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as work free days to enable civil servants to travel to their respective Local Government Areas to register, revalidate and collect their PVCs.

“This is because of the importance the State Government attaches to the ongoing voter registration currently going on nationwide.

“It is hoped that the civil servants would reciprocate this good gesture by ensuring that they participate in the exercise.”

Essential workers to be at alert

The acting head of service also tasked all essential service providers in the state to remain at alert.

2023 election: INEC, House of Reps deny extension of voter registration

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent electoral commission (INEC) has played down reports by media stating that it has agreed to extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by 60 days.

Media reports had stated that the house committee on electoral matters on Wednesday, June 22 at plenary told the House of Representative that it has reached a resolution with the electoral body to extend the CVR exercise by 60 days.

However, reacting to the reports, the spokesperson to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, stated that those reports were incorrect and that the commission has not issued a statement confirming the extension.

INEC releases guidelines for 2023 general elections

In another development, INEC had released the legal framework that would guide the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu said with the presentation of the regulations and guidelines, the commission had concluded formal preparations for the polls.

He said it was the first time the commission was releasing the guidelines nine months before the general elections.

