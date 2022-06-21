Concerned members of the APC have staged a protest march to the party's headquarters over the contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket

The group urged the party to be strategic in its choices, including the individual to be nominated as vice-presidential candidate

According to the group, anything short of nominating a Christian will bring about a litany of disenchantment within the party

FCT, Abuja - Thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) members, on Tuesday, June 21 stormed the party’s national headquarters to register their disapproval over reports of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

The party faithful, under the auspices of Concerned APC Stakeholders Vanguard, said their motive is to bring the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, national chairman Abdullahi Adamu and other leaders of the party on the imminent plot to foist a Muslim-Muslim ticket on the APC.

The group urged President Buhari to intervene in the situation. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi and Hon. Bako Lucas, the group’s national coordinator and secretary, they noted that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is insensitive, considering the number of Christian members that have sacrificed tremendously for the growth of the APC.

They, therefore, urged President Buhari to intervene by not sanctioning a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The group added:

“The leadership of our great party must realize that it is not enough that we are the ruling party, as achieving electoral success goes beyond that. It also entails that the party is strategic in its choices, including but not limited to the vice-presidential candidate.

“We must realize that the opposition parties are roaring to wrestle power from the APC. If this does not give the leadership of our party a source of concern, we can only wonder what else would do.

“This would not only bring about a litany of disenchantment within the party, but it would also portray our party as an insensitive congregation of people in the minds of the generality of Nigerians.

“The men and women of goodwill in our great party must lend their voices to this cause to ensure that our party does not disintegrate as we prepare for the general elections as the impact would be felt across the board.”

2023: Youth groups nominate Yakubu Pam as APC vice-presidential candidate

In a related development, some prominent youth groups in the country under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Coalition (NYC), have cautioned the APC not to present a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The groups made the demand at a press conference in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, June 13.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the coalition, Aare Oladotun Hassan, president of NYC, and Comrade Sabastine Danjibril, the spokesman of NYC, urged the ruling party to pick Reverend Dr. Yakubu Pam as the running mate of Tinubu.

2023: Pastor says rumours of Muslim-Muslim ticket targeted at denting Tinubu

On his part, the leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria, Pastor John Desmond has warned those peddling rumours of a Muslim-Muslim in the APC to quit henceforth.

He said the speculation is targeted at denting the image of Tinubu and tagging him as a religious fanatic.

Desmond, in a statement on Sunday, June 12 said Tinubu is smart enough to make the best choice of running mate that will deliver victory when the time comes.

Source: Legit.ng