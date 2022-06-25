Lagos APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe has hit back at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

In a post shared on his Facebook page, on Friday, June 24, Igbokwe said Obi is overrated and he is just a trader

Igbokwe, also criticised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, querying what he did in the state for eight years

On Friday, June 24, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos chapter, Joe Igbokwe, described the Labour Party (LP)'s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as overrated.

Igbokwe, a top campaigner of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling APC, berated Obi for a past comment condemning President Muhammadu Buhari’s system of stimulating the economy via erecting and renovating critical infrastructure.

Joe Igbokwe blast Peter Obi, says he is overrated. Photo credit: Mr.Peter Obi, Joe Igbokwe

Source: Facebook

Obi said at the time during an interview on Arise TV, said:

“You can’t use infrastructure to drive economic growth. You invest in education and the SME (Small, Medium Enterprises) sector instead to deal with poverty.”

Making a flashback to the statement, Igbokwe reprimanded the former Anambra state governor, concluding that he is “just a trader”.

He took to his Facebook page and wrote:

"Somebody who wants to be the President of Nigeria is telling you that infrastructure does not drive the economy in the 21st Century and you are taking that person serious. Peter is overrated in Nigeria. He is just a trader."

Source: Legit.ng