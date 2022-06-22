Nigeria's general elections in 2023 have pitted a young man against his father over the choice of presidential candidates

The young man had given his dad wads of cash as a gift and afterwards enquired about the presidential candidate his father was supporting

He then cunningly retrieved the cash gift he had given his dad because of the man's preference for Atiku

A video of a young man retrieving cash he had willingly given his father for not supporting the Labour Party's Presidential Candidate Peter Obi has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The short video shared by @bcrworldwide on Instagram starts with the young man offering his father some wads of cash.

His dad had stated that Atiku had a better chance of winning. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Instagram/@bcrworldwide

Source: Getty Images

When his father asked the reason for the cash gift, the young man said he just wanted him to use it for himself.

His father's crime was choosing Atiku

The son then asked his father who he'd pitching his tent with as far as the 2023 presidential election was concerned.

His father mentioned Atiku, Peter Obi and Tinubu but settled for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate who, in his words, has a better chance of winning next year's election.

The young man then requested his father to hand him the money he had given him earlier. Upon receiving the cash, he directed his father to go meet Atiku for the money and left the scene.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@duch_peter said:

"No give am any money suffer never tire am."

@mhiz_maris_maris said:

"See what this man is saying tunubu has a better chance…who is even calling that killer’s name…Peter Obi or nobody Biko."

@chekwubeisaac said:

"It's a joke, but this speaks volume though. In as much as we want him to be OBIdient, we want him to fully understand the reason why and not just become the offered cash."

@wittyirene78 said:

"Na our parents put us for this situation nd na still them want vote for these old men again. which kind wahala be this?"

Lady dumps her boyfriend for not supporting Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had dumped her boyfriend over his refusal to support Peter Obi.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, June 14, which has gone viral, Josephine who described herself as an "influencer" referred to her lover as a “dummy”.

She added that she can’t continue dating such a fellow especially since he has refused to identify with Obi who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

”So I ended my relationship today because my boyfriend has refused to support @PeterObi, i can’t be dating a dummy,” she tweeted.

Since securing the Labour Party's ticket after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi's popularity on social media has been growing tremendously.

Source: Legit.ng