Peter Obi's Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso's New Nigeria Peoples Party may not merge afterall

Both parties are insisting that their respective candidates are best suited for the presidential ticket in the 2023 general elections

With the lull in the proposed merger talks, it is expected that the parties will slug it out with others during the polls

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has reacted to remarks by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) that it will only agree to an alliance with Mr. Peter Obi, LP presidential candidate if he will accept to be the running mate of NNPP's presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Peter Obi supporters had earlier insisted that the Labour Party's presidential candidate must contest in 2023. Photo credit: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

National Chairman of the LP, Julius Abure told the Daily Independent newspaper in an interview:

“Our candidate, Peter Obi, will not be a vice presiden­tial candidate to any person. He has said that in his inter­views and he has told us that. And I am here to state cate­gorically that it is not part of our option.

“By all standards, in terms of fairness, equity, and justice, the President of Nigeria this time should go to the south, and not just to the south, to the southeast.”

Abure further stated that the LP candi­date stands out among pres­idential flag bearers, adding that the party hopes to pick a northern running mate from any of the other parties it is in talks with.

On the number of parties jostling for an alliance with LP, Abure said:

“It is an area that I will not like to disclose to the media. It is premature to talk about it. But in a cou­ple of days, you’ll get to know the outcome of these discus­sions.”

Abure also ex­pressed confidence in the Independent National Elec­toral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible elections in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng