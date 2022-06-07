Support for a former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi is growing by the day ahead of the 2023 elections

A group based in the United States of America has thrown its weight behind Obi’s presidential aspiration

According to the group, Obi's emergence as Nigeria’s president in 2023, would end secession calls from aggrieved elements in the southeast

FCT, Abuja - The aegis of the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD), based in the United States of America, has said that Peter Obi’s emergence, as the country’s president in 2023, would end secession calls and a spate of insecurity, especially in the southeast.

The group, therefore, called on Nigerians to massively vote for Obi, whose personality and leadership quality the group described as rare in the Nigerian political space.

Peter Obi’s presidential declaration has been getting massive support across the country. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman of the group, Prof. Eddy Oparaoji, and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 7.

The group added that Obi’s victory would also enthrone equity and fairness in the country’s polity, as well as chart a way forward for a better and progressive Nigeria.

Part of the statement read:

“Today, Nigeria is better known and described as a nation in crisis, sitting on gun powder, waiting to implode and explode.

“From economic downturn, massive poverty, high unemployment, acute insecurity, and growing calls for a referendum to secession and wanton destruction of life and property around the country.

“Nigeria has continued to run behind every other nation in the world that got her independence with Nigeria in 1960 on every development index.

“No other time, since 1960, has provided a greater opportunity for national redemption than the forthcoming 2023 general elections and we are convinced that Obi will bring about the desired changes in the country.

“So we, therefore, call on all Nigerians to give his presidential aspiration massive support, because he has the capacity to ensure probity, effectiveness, efficiency, development, and unusual political leadership in Nigeria if elected.”

