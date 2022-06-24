The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, will be meeting today, Friday, June 24

Former Kano state governor and presidential aspirant of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, is scheduled to meet Nyesom Wike of Rivers state ahead of the 2023 elections.

Premium Times revealed that the meeting was in continuation of Kwankwaso’s search for a running mate for the 2023 elections.

Wike and Kwankwaso having a political meeting

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso had been in talks with Peter Obi of the Labour Party with the possibility of the two parties forming an alliance ahead of the next year's elections.

But the talk is believed to have been stalked with the issue of who will step down to become the running mate of the other in the elections.

However, the meeting between Kwankwaso and Wike is an indication that the former senator is looking for alternatives.

The meeting was confirmed by Kwankwaso and Wike’s aide, stating that the two politicians were scheduled to meet today, Friday, June 24 in Port Harcourt.

The aides also disclosed that the discussion between the two sides were likely to focus on 2023 presidential elections.

Kwankwaso's associates still in control of PDP in Kano

Associates of Kwankwaso are in control of the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano, despite his own defection with many of his supporters from the party.

It is however, not clear if Wike would be persuaded to dump the PDP and be Kwankwaso’s running mate in the NNPP.

Although the period for the nomination of candidates has closed, a presidential or governorship candidate can substitute their running mate who withdraws before July 15.

But Wike’s people have said they have no intention of moving out of the PDP, despite his recent disappointment over the choice of the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

They said Wike would work for the victory of the party’s candidates in the state but would not commit his resources and energy to other causes which other persons stand to reap.

After beating Wike to the PDP presidential ticket last month, former vice president Atiku Abubakar had considered the Rivers governor for nomination as his running mate but eventually picked Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Wike has not congratulated Okowa or spoken in public on the choice. He has since met with political leaders from other parties, including Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Obi of the LP.

