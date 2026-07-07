A Nigerian lady has shared the financial agreement she made with a recruitment agent to secure a job

The young lady revealed she paid a registration fee of N5,000 and committed 40% of her salary to the agent

Her revelation has sparked reactions online, with many discussing the high cost of securing employment in Nigeria

Finding a job in Nigeria can be daunting, prompting many job seekers to explore unconventional routes, including hiring private recruitment agents.

A young Nigerian lady, identified on TikTok as @nkem_asj, has shared her personal experience with a job agent, sparking a lively discussion about the costs of securing quick employment.

A young lady who became employed through a job agent shares the amount he collected. Photo credit: @nkem_asj/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Employed lady shares experience with job agents

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the young lady expressed surprise at people who expect recruitment agents to offer their services for free.

According to her, job hunting is the agent's professional service, and it is only fair that they get compensated for their work.

She disclosed that she paid a one-time registration fee of N5,000 to access the agent's database. Additionally, she had to agree to a substantial salary-sharing agreement:

"I got my job through an agent, and I paid for a registration fee, which is 5,000 Naira. And also, 40% of my salary is to be his. 40% of my salary is his own."

Lady gets employed less than 24 hours

Despite the high percentage deducted from her earnings, the lady expressed satisfaction with the sheer speed of the process.

She explained that she received the agent's contact from a friend on a Thursday. By Friday morning, she was invited for an interview, which she passed on the spot.

Reactions as lady receives job through agent

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Deviyoung said:

"They told me 60% of my salary. After paying 5k for registration to them. Guess how much is the salary 😑 80k🤣 I’m at home brethren."

Brown Ugodo said:

"For how long will your agent collect 40% of your salary?"

Ray said:

"I will never collect a fee from anyone for helping them get a job. Thank you, Lord, for his grace to be able to help people secure a source of income for them. 🥰🥰"

Watch the video employed lady speak about her job agent experience below:

Lady gets mouthwatering employment offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with social media users after receiving a positive email from a company.

The young lady had applied for the role of an Office Administrator and Front Desk Manager at a company.

Source: Legit.ng