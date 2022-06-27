Rabiu Kwankwaso has denied claims that he is planning to return to the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections

The NNPP's presidential candidate also debunked widespread talks that the party is considering a merger with the PDP

According to the former Kano governor who spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, June 26, both the APC and the PDP have failed Nigerians

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), has reacted to claims that he is planning to form an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti during his visit to Ekiti state on Sunday, June 26, for political consultations, the former Kano governor described that report as false tales which are very typical of lies spread during election season, The Nation reports.

Kwankwaso said he has no plan of joining forces with Nigeria's number one opposition party which he described as a platform that lacks what it takes to move Nigeria forward

The influential northern politician went on to state clearly that he has no intention of returning to the PDP and boasted that the NNPP has what it takes to bring about good governance in the country, Daily Trust added.

According to him,

“Don’t forget we have candidates across board now in NNPP ahead of the 2023 elections, so you will expect me to leave and join others in the PDP? It is not going to happen.

"I was a foundation member of the two major parties and they have nothing to offer again, that is why I left them and I can’t go back.”

Kwankwaso, therefore, called on Nigerians to vote out both the APC and the PDP in 2023 who have both failed to realise the citizens' collective dreams

Disaster for PDP, APC as Kwankwaso confirms NNPP, Labour Party merger moves

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso had confirmed that his party is in talks with the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi for the possibility of joining forces ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso who is a former Kano state governor made this revelation during an interview on Saturday, June 18.

He said:

“We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working to look into the matter (and cooperate with him), and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it.”

