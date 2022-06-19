Ahead of the 2023 elections, NNPP has reportedly announced Ladipo Johnson as its vice-presidential candidate

The Lagos-born politician was named as Kwankwaso's running mate amid the alliance talks with Peter Obi's Labour Party

Meanwhile, the national publicity secretary of the NNPP, Agbo Major, said negotiations on the alliance between the two parties are going on smoothly

Ladipo Johnson, a lawyer, has been named as the running mate to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

TheCable reported that an official of the party, who didn’t want to be named, confirmed the development on Saturday, June 18.

Ladipo Johnson has been named as the running mate to Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP, for the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @OfficialNNPPng

The unnamed party official said Johnson is “standing in” as the party’s vice-presidential candidate and his name has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to meet up with the June 17 deadline for submission of candidates’ names for the 2023 elections.

“Barrister Ladipo Johnson is standing in as our vice-presidential candidate and his name has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission,” the official was quoted as saying.

Kwankwaso's running mate: NNPP spokesman reportedly confirms Johnson's selection

Meanwhile, Leadership reported that the national publicity secretary of the NNPP, Major Agbor, has confirmed the nomination of Johnson as Kwankwaso's running mate.

Legit.ng gathers that the NNPP's vice-presidential candidate hails from Lagos state, Southwest Nigeria and contested for the office of governor. He was said to the convener of ‘The Johnson Initiative for Positive Impact'.

Doyin Okupe emerged “placeholder” running mate to Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Doyin Okupe has been named as the “placeholder” vice-presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP).

Okupe had also said talks were ongoing between his party and the NNPP on forming a coalition for the 2023 elections.

“Our idea and reasoning is to bring together in this country, for the first time, the largest political coalition possible because we are facing two political giants — APC and PDP. We are serious about upstaging them and we will,” he had said.

The NNPP had confirmed that talks were ongoing on the coalition.

“We wish to inform Nigerians that our discussions with Peter Obi and the Labour Party are still ongoing. Special committee was set to discuss arrangements. We hope for good results that will give Nigeria a chance to be alive, once again,” the party had said.

NNPP, Labour Party alliance: Kwankwaso may accept to be Obi's running mate

Following inquiries on who would deputise the other in the case of Kwankwaso and Obi, should there be a merger between the NNPP and Labour Party, the former has reacted.

The national publicity secretary of the NNPP, Agbo Major, said that negotiations on the alliance between the two parties are going on smoothly.

Major affirmed that Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state and lawmaker at the National Assembly may accept being a running mate to Obi who is the presidential candidate for the Labour Party.

