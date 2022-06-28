The conversation continues for the presidency to be given to the southeast in the forthcoming general elections

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party, Abdulmumin Jibrin has hinted on the fate of the region a few months to the 2023 polls

Jibrin, in a recent interview, noted that the southeast would reclaim power if Rabiu Kwankwaso emerges president

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and former House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, in an interview has weighed in on the joint ticket of Labour Party's candidate, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP's presidential candidate.

According to Jibrin, the safest route for power to go to the South-East is for Labour Party to come into an alliance with the NNPP, sign a concrete contract and for Peter Obi to be the running mate to Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Former lawmaker Jibrin insists on Peter Obi and Kwankwaso's merger. Photo credit: DR. PETER OBI

Source: Facebook

The former lawmaker made this disclosure during an interview programme on Channels TV and shared by The Punch.

He said:

"This will be the first time that they will sit on the table with the NNPP, to discuss, sign a concrete agreement that after Kwankwaso, it is going to be the southeastern region of the country.

"This will be the first time the southeast will have that clear reach that after certain numbers of years, after this man, it will be our turn. I believe that is the safest route for them to go."

