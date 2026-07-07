Taye Currency has reacted with joy to his son's call to the Nigerian bar as he joined the legal profession

The highlight was the emotional moment between the proud father and his son as they celebrated the major milestone

The Fuji singer's son's accomplishment has stirred reactions, with fans and supporters celebrating with him

It is a moment of celebration in the household of popular Fuji musician Taye Adebisi, better known as Taye Currency, as his son, Samsudeen Adebisi, was called to the Nigerian bar.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the Ibadan-born Fuji singer took to his social media pages to announce the milestone, describing it as the reward for years of hard work, dedication and resilience.

“I am incredibly proud of you. Your dedication, late-night studies, and resilience have finally paid off. Officially becoming a barrister and solicitor is a monumental milestone," Taye Currency said.

Taye Currency sweetly celebrates his son's milestone in the legal profession. Credit: tayecurrency

Source: Instagram

The singer also prayed for his son's legal career to be filled with wisdom, success, and fulfilment.

Taye Currency went on to accompany the message with an emotional moment between him and his son.

The video showed Samsudeen dressed in the ceremonial wig and black gown worn by newly admitted legal practitioners, while Taye Currency helped him with the outfit.

Another clip showed the moment the singer embraced his son warmly and exchanged heartfelt words, visibly overwhelmed with joy over the new milestone.

One of Taye Currency's sons, Yusuf Adebisi, was a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, representing Ibadan South-West State Constituency I.

Fuji star Taye Currency expresses pride as son is called to Nigerian bar. Credit: tayecurrency

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that Taye Currency also responded to a viral allegation suggesting he had been plotting to kill fellow Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma since 2019.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced online featuring Rolex Dee, a former associate of Taye Currency, who alleged that the singer once made statements about plans to harm Pasuma.

Reacting, Taye Currency firmly denied the allegations, describing them as false and misleading.

The Instagram video showing the moment Taye Currency embraced his son, called to the bar, is below:

What people said about Taye Currency's son's achievement

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the celebratory video on social media X, formerly Twitter. Read the comments below:

TheFactTech90 said:

Studying Law in a Lawless Country is a West of Time."

Biggbramo said:

"They hustled through the rough path to give their children a better life."

ikwuazomsX commented:

"He looks younger than his son. Abi no be the papa whey wear blue fila?"

olanrewaju_0008 said:

"I love the fact he raise his kids Tó be a better version of him Á proper father."

Grabiol01 said:

"Wow! I celebrate with you. .. I'm so happy this is coming from his family cos nobody would have believed he's this responsible."

Taye Currency prostrates to Pasuma

Legit.ng also reported that Taye Currency reconciled with his senior colleague, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, following their rift.

Taye called Pasuma his boss, a nod to the mentorship and respect that defined their connection since meeting in 1993.

He, however, described another colleague, Saheed Osupa, as a colleague, a comment which didn't sit well with the latter's fans.

Source: Legit.ng