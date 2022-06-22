The loyalty of Honourable James Abiodun Faleke to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid continued to pay off

Faleke was specially recognised by Tinubu for his contributions to the APC presidential candidate's campaign

Tinubu commended Fakele for his unflinching support during the electioneering period for the APC presidential primary

Lagos - National leader and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Hon. James Faleke as a dependable ally.

Asiwaju praised Faleke during his visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on Sunday, June 19 after returning to the state 12 days after winning the presidential ticket of the APC.

Faleke (left) was always with Tinubu during the consultation visits of the APC presidential candidate before the primaries. Photo credit: @honfaleke

Source: Twitter

Thousands of APC supporters and leaders stormed the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, to welcome Tinubu.

Tinubu, who prayed for Faleke, told Oba Akiolu, that the federal lawmaker is a dependable ally, who has remained loyal to him.

He said:

“Let me show you one of your sons, who deserved prayers. He is James Faleke. He is a good person. May he live long and not be put to shame.”

Tinubu, who couldn't hide his joy, prayed that God will always guide the federal lawmaker in all his activities.

The three-term lawmaker, who recently won the ticket of the APC for the 2023 election, has remained one of the formidable loyalists of Tinubu.

He rose to prominence during the presidential campaign of Tinubu by participating in the rallies for the former Lagos state governor.

He became Asiwaju’s right-hand man as the former Lagos governor trounced 13 other aspirants, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the ticket of the APC.

As a federal lawmaker, Faleke has championed remarkable bills in the National Assembly as well as empowering his constituents and facilitating projects for the Ikeja constituency among others.

2023: Tinubu should be allowed to choose his running mate - APC chieftain

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC and chairman of the Forum of APC Organising Secretaries, Blessing Agbomhere, has asked Nigerians to allow Tinubu, the freedom to choose whoever he prefers as a running mate.

Agbomhere, who is also the zonal APC secretary for south-south said a situation where leaders of some political groups and religious organisations are mounting pressure to influence the choice of one of their own does not augur well for the nation’s democracy.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, June 18, the APC chieftain insisted that it is well within the constitutional rights of Tinubu to pick his running mate irrespective of the religious affiliation of the person he chooses.

2023: Pastor says rumours of Muslim-Muslim ticket targeted at denting Tinubu

On his part, the leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria, Pastor John Desmond has warned those peddling rumours of a Muslim-Muslim in the APC to quit henceforth.

He said the speculation is targeted at denting the image of Tinubu and tagging him as a religious fanatic.

Desmond, in a statement on Sunday, June 12 said Tinubu is smart enough to make the best choice of running mate that will deliver victory when the time comes.

Source: Legit.ng