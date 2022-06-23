The APC made a serious error with the designation of some members of its national campaign council for the Osun governorship election

The ruling party referred to Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and the minister of sports and youths development as doctorate degree holders

The affix Dr. is wrong for the ruling party's chieftains because none of them has such a degree in any way

In the list of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national campaign council for the forthcoming Osun governorship election, the ruling party affixed wrong titles to two governors and a minister.

The chieftains whose names were preceded by titles they never had are Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare.

The APC gave the governors and minister a wrong title (Photo: @SundayDareSD, @SenAbdullahiA, @RealAARahman, @OfficialGYBKogi)

Source: Twitter

In the said list signed by APC's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and its national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, the ruling party wrongly referred to AbdulRazaq, Bello, and Dare as doctorate degree holders, even if they have no such titles and are not known to be medical doctors.

Checks by Premium Times have it that Bello obtained both his accounting degree and Masters in Business Administration at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna, while Dare bagged his Bachelor of Science (BSc.) honours in International Studies in 1991 and a Masters degree of Arts (MA) in Law and Diplomacy.

The newspaper's investigation also revealed that the Kwara governor does not have a doctorate degree from any university both in the country and abroad.

Meanwhile, in preparation for victory in the forthcoming Osun governorship election, the APC had rolled out a list of chieftains who have been appointed as members of its national campaign council.

As contained in the said list, members of the council are mostly Nigerian governors on the platform of the ruling party.

The campaign council is led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and co-chaired by his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a tweet on Tuesday, June 21, the APC announced that the inauguration of the council will be held on Thursday, June 23, by 2:00 pm at its national headquarters, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng