FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed worry over the gale of defections in the ruling party.

Speaking to newsmen after a closed-door meeting with APC senators, Adamu said it was unfortunate that many lawmakers have dumped the party, Daily Trust reported.

The APC chairman, however, said the defections were expected due to the electioneering season when the country usually witnesses all manner of things.

His words:

“In every election year, these kinds of subs steps give cause for people, stakeholders to sneeze. Nigeria is not an exception and the APC is not an exception.

“So, I don’t give a d*amn what is happening in other parties, I care about what is happening in our party.

“You know that it is not just in APC that this thing is happening. Because we are the ruling party, our problems are more prominent in the public glare.

“No responsible leader would not worry about losing one member, not to talk of two, three.

“At the moment we are faced with the stark reality of their problems but we are committed with my colleagues in the National Working Committee to face the problems squarely and solve them by the grace of God.”

At least seven senators have dumped the APC for other opposition parties after they failed to secure the ruling party’s ticket to contest the 2023 elections.

Members of the Senate who have defected from the APC are Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi) Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Dauda Jika (Bauchi), Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi), and Francis Alimikhena (Edo).

