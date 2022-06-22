Senator Tanko Al-Makura has revealed that the antecedent of Bola Tinubu as Lagos state governor spurred northern APC leaders to support his presidential bid

Al-Makura stated that Tinubu's choice was never a question of doubt as he has ticked all the boxes that qualifies him as a credible candidate

He, however, urged supporters of other APC presidential aspirants to merge with Tinubu's supporters to secure victory at the 2023 general election

Nasarawa, Lafia - A former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, has revealed the real reason why the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the north supported Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his bid to become the flag bearer of the party.

The Nation newspaper reported that Al-Makura credited the track record of Bola Tinubu as Lagos State governor between 1999 to 2007 as the reason behind the support he got from the north.

Senator Al-Makura has urged supporters of other APC presidential aspirants to merge with Tinubu's supporters to secure victory in 2023: Photo: NAN/Premium Times

Source: Facebook

Al-Makura made this revelation in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital during a conference with supporters of Bola Tinubu known as the Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Support Group (TCSG).

Legit.ng gathered that during his speech, the serving senator urged supporters of other aspirants in the APC presidential primary to merge with the Tinubu’s support group in other to attain victory for the party’s flag bearer.

He said:

“We are here to consolidate and get all the support groups together to wait for the direction of the campaign as would be directed by the central campaign organisation from the national level..”

“We are also here to meet with the teeming numbers of support groups of other presidential aspirants in Nasarawa State. There are up to hundred support groups. We sincerely thank them for the efforts they have been doing in promoting the aspiration of Ahmed Tinubu APC’s presidential flag bearer.”

“We call on every APC member in the state to come and join the train in order to ensure a landslide victory come 2023 for the emergence of Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.”

Tinubu's administration spells progress for Nigeria - Al-Makura

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, Al-Makura in his address stated that the emergence of Tinubu as the president of Nigeria will be a new dawn of positivity for the country and its citizens.

He said the administration of Tinubu will replicate the emergence of new inventions, development and a robust economy.

Al-Makura said:

“Asiwaju is people’s president. The choice we have made for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is the right choice for APC, Nigeria, for Africa. He is the soldier of democracy.

“If you look at the pedigree of Asiwaju way back in the early 90s, I call him a soldier of democracy. He is someone who stood for democracy even at the most risky period. That alone qualifies him to lead a struggle to entrench democracy not only in Nigeria but in Africa.”

