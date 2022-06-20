The national leader and presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has returned back to Lagos

During his return, Tinubu and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Highness, Rilwan Akiolu

At the palace of the Oba, Tinubu recounted his journey prior to being elected as the flag bearer of the ruling party APC

Lagos - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recounted his ordeals during the race to secure the party ticket at the primary elections in Abuja.

Tinubu made this known at the Oba of Lagos palace on Sunday, June 19 when he returned to his base in Lagos from Abuja for the first time since the primary election.

Tinubu's homecoming was greeted with celebration as thousands of supporters trooped out to welcome him.

Source: Twitter

Tinubu speaks on APC primaries

According to the Punch newspaper, the ACP stalwart revealed that the path to his victory was not an easy path stating that he fought countless battles to secure the party’s ticket.

He said:

“There is no Lagos indigene that has had the opportunity to become President of the Nigeria, despite the contribution of the State to the national stability and progress. The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation.

“I took up the fight to break this jinx. The battle to secure the APC ticket was hard. When I was almost fed up, I resorted to prayers. I also poured out my mind when I felt there was a gang up against my person. Thank God that I have brought home the presidential ticket.”

Tinubu's homecoming

Help me to actualise my dream, Tinubu begs APC big wigs

As reported by Channels TV, the APC national leader urged his supporters to rally around and help actualize his dream to become to first Lagosian to become the president of Nigeria.

He said:

“The task ahead is to galvanise our people to get their voter’s cards and vote to enable us realise this ambition.

“Getting our people to vote is the most important task before all of us. We need to take this message to our people across communities and sensitise them on the need to vote in the general elections.”

Oba of Lagos endorses Tinubu

Meanwhile, the Oba of Lagos in his remark described Tinubu as his “stubborn son”, as he urged party faithful and stalwarts to rally around him to help him secure victory at the presidential polls.

Oba Akiolu went further to charge leaders in the southwest region to adopt unity and oneness in the quest to make Tinubu the next president of Nigeria.

He said:

“Your emergence as presidential candidate of your party is the beginning of another journey in your political career. All Yoruba ancestors shall be with you on this journey to make our fatherland a better place.”

Hoodlums attack Bola Tinubu's convoy In Lagos state

In another development, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu escaped what could have been an assassination on Sunday, June 19.

This was as some armed hoodlums attacked the convoy of the APC presidential candidate in Lagos state on Sunday.

Media sources gathered that Tinubu was on his back home after visiting the Oba of Lagos when the criminals launched their attack.

