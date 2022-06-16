President Muhammadu Buhari, to prove his full support for Asiwaju BolaAhmed Tinubu, has donated the campaign office he used for the 2019 presidential election to the former Lagos governor ahead of 2023.

This massive support from the president was announced on Thursday, June 16, by the leader of Tinubu's Support Group (TSG) Honourable James Faleke, Punch reports.

PDP, Atiku Face High Stakes As Buhari Donates Treasured Asset To Tinubu Ahead of 2023, Photos Surface Online (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Faleke noted that the campaign office, situated in the Business District of Abuja, is well equipped with Information and Communication Technology (ICT), database, and call centre among others.

The House of Reps member said that the donated office has now been converted to Tinubu Campaign Headquarters, adding that other existing outlets would become annexes.

The news and photos of the office were shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Source: Legit.ng