Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant on public affairs to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has been selected as the “placeholder” vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Okupe confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, June 17, The Cable reports.

BREAKING: Labour Party picks Peter Obi's running mate, name revealed (Photo: @NgLabour)

Speaking to newsmen on his emergence, Okupe said:

“I stand in as the vice-presidential candidate of the party. Labour party has submitted my name as the VP of the party."

However, Okupe who is a placeholder for the VP candidate was named in order to meet up with the June 17 deadline issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for parties to submit the list of their candidates for the 2023 general elections.

