On Saturday, June 18, residents of Ekiti state headed to the poll to elect a new governor who would serve as a successor to Kayode Fayemi, the present governor of the state.

Ahead of the poll, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its final list said that 16 candidates would be contesting the Ekiti governorship election.

An analysis made by Legit.ng had listed five major contenders out of the 16 political parties and candidates listed by INEC.

Biodun Oyebanji of the APC won in 15 local government areas in Ekiti state. Photo: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

his list contained candidates from five different political parties - the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Social Democratic Party, the New Nigerian Peoples Party and the African Democratic Congress.

However, at the poll on Saturday, June 18, the candidate of the APC, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, clinched the Ekiti governorship seat in a landslide victory defeating his opponents from the PDP, SDP, NNPP, ADC and other political parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Daily Trust, out of the 16 local government areas in Ekiti state, Oyebanji of the ruling APC won 15 while the PDP clinched on LGA and SDP's candidate Segun Oni did not secure any.

LGAs won by the APC

1. Ikere

2. Emure

3. Ekiti South West

4. Ekiti West

5. Oye

6. Irepodun/Ifelodun

7. Ikole

8. Ido-Osi

9. Ise/Orun

10. Moba

11. Ijero

12. Gbonyin

13. Ekiti East

14. Ilejemeje

15. Ado-Ekiti

LGA won by PDP

1. Efon local government area

INEC declares winner of Ekiti 2022 governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that INEC had declared Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Oyebanji, 54-year-old, a former Secretary to the State Government of Ekiti state, will succeed Kayode Fayemi.

The former SSG to the Ekiti state government polled 187,057 votes while his opponent from the PDP garnered 67,457 votes.

Ekiti 2022: INEC completes preparation as voter inducement persists

Ahead of the Ekiti state gubernatorial elections slated for Saturday, June 18, findings have confirmed that INEC had completed preparation for the polls.

Yiaga Africa in its pre-election report made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 16 revealed that the electoral body demonstrated commitment and readiness to conducting the 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

The report says successfully implemented activities in the election timetable and schedule of activities.

Source: Legit.ng