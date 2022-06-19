As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concludes the Ekiti state governorship election, the results so far show a three-horse race between the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Data from the electoral umpire suggest that the state has a total of 988,923 registered voters.

The election took place in 2,445 polling units across 177 registration areas in 16 local government areas of the state.

Sixteen political parties are represented in the contest for the next governor of the state when incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi completes his second term in office later in October.

Here is the total votes of the top three contestants as announced by INEC.

Total Votes

APC: 187,057

PDP: 67,457

SDP: 82,211

