The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally declared Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Oyebanji, 54-year-old, a former SSG of Ekiti state, will succeed Kayode Fayemi.

Total Votes

APC: 187,057

PDP: 67,457

SDP: 82,211

