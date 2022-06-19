BREAKING: INEC Declares Winner of Ekiti 2022 Governorship Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally declared Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state.
Oyebanji, 54-year-old, a former SSG of Ekiti state, will succeed Kayode Fayemi.
Total Votes
APC: 187,057
PDP: 67,457
SDP: 82,211
