Politics

BREAKING: INEC Declares Winner of Ekiti 2022 Governorship Election

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally declared Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Oyebanji, 54-year-old, a former SSG of Ekiti state, will succeed Kayode Fayemi.

APC's Biodun Oyebanji wins Ekiti state governorship election. Photo credit: @thecableng
Source: Twitter

Total Votes

APC: 187,057

PDP: 67,457

SDP: 82,211

