The governor-elect of Ekiti state on Sunday, June 19, made his first comment since winning the election

Biodun Oyebanji in a very simple message thanked the people of Ekiti state for supporting and voting for him

The governor-elect made his appreciation on a post on his personal Facebook account on Sunday, June 19, shortly after he was declared winner by INEC

Barely 12 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced him the winner of the governorship election in Ekiti state, the newly elected governor, Biodun Oyebanji made his first statement.

Oyebanji released his first statement - in a few words - on his Facebook page on Sunday, June 19, shortly after he was announced the winner of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Governor-elect Biodun Oyebanji has thanked the people of Ekiti state for his victory. Photo: Biodun Oyebanji

Source: Facebook

The newly elected governor of the state thanked all the voters who landed him the winning position on Saturday, June 18.

He wrote:

“Thank You Ekiti Kete”.

In an addition to his thank-you message to the people of Ekiti state, Oyebanji posted his photo showing him holding a broom - the symbol of the APC- at the party's Tuesday campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji, 54-year-old, a former Secretary to the State Government of Ekiti state, will succeed Kayode Fayemi.

The former SSG to the Ekiti state government polled 187,057 votes while his opponent from the PDP garnered 67,457 votes.

