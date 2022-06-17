It is that season when the people of Ekiti state head to the poll to elect who would become their next state governor.

The Ekiti state governorship election has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 18, an election timetable released by the electoral body has shown.

The Ekiti governorship election is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 18. Photo: Segun Oni

According to the list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 16 political parties have declared interest and submitted lists of candidates for the Ekiti governorship election.

However, Legit.ng in this listicle has mapped out the top five candidates and parties that would be contesting in the Saturday, June 18, governorship election in Ekiti state include;

1. Olabisi Kolawole

Sixty-four years old Kolawole is contesting for the governorship in Ekiti state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With a First School Leaving Certificate, a West African Secondary School Certificate Examination and a Higher National Diploma, Kolawole's running mate is 55-year-old Kolapo Olugbenga Ben.

According to information on the INEC website, Ben submitted a WAEC and Bachelor of Law certificate as his qualifications ahead of the election.

2. Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji

Oyebanji will be slugging it out with other candidates at the Ekiti gubernatorial poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hoping to replace Governor Kayode Fayemi of the state, Oyebanji, 54, tendered his FSLC, SSCE, BSc and a Master's of Science certificates to INEC.

He will be contesting alongside a female running mate, Afuye Monishade, 63.

Monishade has her FSLC and WAEC as qualifications tendered to the electoral commission ahead of the poll.

3. Olusegun Adebayo Oni

A former governor of Ekiti state, Oni, 67, is contesting the Saturday, June 18, governorship election alongside James Oladipo Owolabi on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Oni tendered various certificates to INEC including his FSLC, Grade II certificate and an MBA certificate while his running mate has an FSLC, WAEC and a diploma. Owolabi is 68 years old.

4. Oluwole Olumayokun Oluyede

Fifty-four-year-old Oluyede will be contesting for the Ekiti state governor's seat on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

With a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), a WAEC and FSLC, Oluyede will be contesting alongside Popoola Hidat Simbo, 47, as his running mate.

5. Fatomilola Oladosun Abiodun

Abiodun, 47 will be on the ballot contesting the Ekiti governorship seat on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

He will be contesting alongside Ajayi Oluwatoyin Hannah, 52 as his running mate.

