Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the executive governor of Kogi state is celebrating his 47th birthday today, Saturday, June 18

Prominent Nigerians across the country have been felicitating the Kogi state governor on the attainment of his new age

APC deputy spokesman, Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka has joined in celebrating the governor, describing him as a shining light for young people

FCT, Abuja - Deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has celebrated the governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello on his 47th years anniversary.

Ajaka, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, June 18 joined family and friends of Bello, both in Nigeria and abroad, especially Kogi state indigenes to rejoice with the governor.

Hon. Ajaka described Governor Bello as a young, vibrant, and energetic political leader. Photo credit: Ajaka Support team

Source: Facebook

He described Governor Bello as:

“A young, vibrant, and energetic political leader whose antecedents continue to inspire hope in a new generation of leaders.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The APC deputy spokesman said since Governor Bello clinched the seat of power in Kogi state in his 40s, he has provided a visionary and focused style of leadership that showcased the potential of Nigerian youths.

While describing Yahaya Bello as a shining light, Ajaka said the energy and leadership skills of the governor displayed in the recently conducted APC presidential primary have further built hope in Nigerian youths that they have all it takes to lead Nigeria.

Part of the statement read:

“I join family and friends to rejoice with the young, vibrant, and energetic political leader whose antecedents continue to inspire hope in a new generation of leaders.

“Since you clinched power as governor of Kogi state in your 40s, you have provided a visionary and focused style of leadership that showcased the potential in Nigerian youths.

“You have added value to our democratic journey in building young leaders in Kogi state and across Nigeria

“I am proud of your active services to our party at all times and your laudable and remarkable achievement in transforming Kogi into a modern state.”

APC presidential primary: Hon. Ajaka congratulates Tinubu

Recall that Hon. Ajaka recently described the recent victory of the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well deserved.

Hon Ajaku stated that the victory of the former Lagos state governor is a reward for his many years of investment put into building men and raising leaders across Nigeria.

He expressed confidence that millions of Nigerians who appreciate Tinubu's enormous contribution to nation-building and believe in his ability to transform Nigeria into a more prosperous nation, will rally round him during the electioneering campaign.

APC presidential primary: Tinubu floors Osinbajo, Amaechi, others

Legit.ng had reported that Tinubu on Wednesday, June 8, emerged as the winner of the APC presidential primary held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a stiff contest, the former Lagos state governor floored his challengers, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and others.

From the votes sorted and counted, Tinubu claimed 1, 271 votes, while his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 316.

Source: Legit.ng