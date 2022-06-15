The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has said he will still contest for the office of Nigeria's president in a subsequent election

Bello contested in the recently conducted presidential primary of the ruling APC but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The governor spoke about his future plan shortly after meeting with President Buhari at the Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 15

State House, Abuja - Yahaya Bello, Kogi state governor and presidential aspirant in the just concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he will run for the top office in a subsequent election.

The governor stated this on Wednesday, June 15, shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House in Abuja, The Punch reported.

Bello who garnered 47 votes in the primary noted that his shot at the 2023 presidency was only “testing the microphone.”

Why I visited Buhari - Governor Bello

Talking to State House correspondents, Governor Bello said he came to see the president on a thank-you visit for letting him participate in the highly contested exercise.

He reiterated that his recent attempt for the ticket was to “test the mic,” adding that his next attempt would be “supersonic.”

The governor appealed to his supporters for continued assurance in his presidential bid saying “sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose.”

Tinubu's running mate: Governor Bello gives advice

Speaking on the hunt for a running mate for Tinubu, The Kogi state governor noted that competence should take precedence above other factors.

He said the Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket, the major consideration for selection should be deliverability.

Governor Bello also urged his supporters to support the current flag bearer in the 2023 elections.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, had a closed-door meeting with Governor Bello.

Those in Tinubu's entourage during the visit on Friday, June 10, included APC governors like Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Bello Matawalle, and Abdullahi Ganduje.

A former national chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole, was also one of those who accompanied Tinubu.

