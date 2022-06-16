Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has said he only test the microphone at the recently concluded APC presidential primaries that produced Bola Tinubu

The governor who went to thank President Buhari for giving the chance to contest at the primary urged his supporters not to be disillusioned

Bello said his next step would be supersonic while urging his fans to vote for the APC across board in the 2023 elections

FCT, Abuja - Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has said he would continue to work on becoming Nigerian president in the future.

Bello was among the 23 contenders of the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries.

Yahaya Bello and winner of the APC presidential primaries, Bola Tinubu Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Vanguard reports that the governor, while speaking to state house correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari to thank him for allowing him to contest in the exercise, urged the youths, women and persons with disability who wanted him to be president not to lose hope.

Governor Bello in his appeal to his supporters said he only “test the microphone”. He hinted that his next move would be “supersonic”.

The governor said in life, “sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some,”

He then called on his supporters not to be disillusioned and to vote for the APC across board in 2023.

Yahaya Bello speaks on Muslim-Muslim ticket

Speaking on Muslim-Muslim ticket, Bello said religion or region should not be the determinant for political offices.

He stressed that the major consideration should be the ability to deliver.

“I am confident that the party (APC) has to come out with someone who will assist in the victory I am envisaging,”

He stressed that APC flag bearer, Asiwaju Tinubu is “an astute politician who understands the game well and knows how to win election.”

