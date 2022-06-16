Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, is reportedly set to announce his running mate on Thursday, June 16

There are strong speculations that the former governor of Lagos state and his party have settled for a Muslim/Muslim ticket

The former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, and three others made it to the reduced list of those who may be picked as the APC vice presidential candidate

Barring a last-minute change of plans, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Thursday, June 16, announce his running mate, Vanguard has reported.

The newspaper further stated that there were indications within party circles that the party may have settled for a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

The APC presidential flag bearer, Tinubu, is reportedly set to announce his running mate on Thursday, June 16. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

The likely contenders:

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Kano state governor Kashim Shettima, former Governor of Borno state Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari, a kinsman of President Buhari from Katsina state Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda, former Secretary of the Buhari Support Group (BSG) and ally of the President Buhari from the days of All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP) and Congress for Progressive Change ( CPC)

According to Vanguard, Dauda, a management consultant from Borno state is said to have the support of party chieftains, especially the CPC bloc since the New PDP and the ACN have taken the national chairman and the presidential ticket respectively.

