Ogun, Abeokuta - Former presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Ibikunle Amosun has finally opened up on why he ceded his presidential bid to the current flag bearer of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the Ogun central senatorial district senatorial representative revealed he made the decision to re-enact the good old days.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun urged his supporters to channel their support to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo: Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Senator Amosun made this known during an address with his supporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He further stated that his interest cannot override the interest of Nigerians and the southwest region.

Amosun said:

“Let me tell you this, you sent me to Abuja to go and work for us, I told them when I addressed them why I want to be president of Nigeria. But my wanting to be president of Nigeria cannot supersede the interest of all of us in Nigeria, all of us in the South and all in the Southwest."

During the address, Legit.ng gathered that the two-term former governor reiterated his commitment to the state and its people.

He went further to give credence to his service to the state and its people stating that since 1999, he except for former President Olusegun Obasanjo has served the state better than any politician in the state.

While reeling out his commitment to the state over the years, he stated that he remains the rightful leader of the APC in Ogun state.

He said:

“In this Ogun State, since 1999, I am on camera, except for Baba Olusegun Obasanjo, am not talking of pre-1999, no human being, dead or alive, has served Ogun State the way I have served.

”I have done eight years as your governor, by next year, it will be my 8th year in the Senate. Just between 1999 and now, I have served Ogun State with 15 years of my life."

Senator Amosun during the address urged his supporters to channel their support for the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

