The former governor of Ogun state and senator of the federal republic of Nigeria has joined the 2023 race

Ahead of the forthcoming polls, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has declared interest to take charge of the affairs of the nation ahead of the forthcoming polls

This development was made known today, during his presidential declaration humbly attended by notable personalities in the country

A former Governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, has officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election, as he promises to accelerate economic growth while noting his wide range of experience in the polity, counts.

Amosun, who is currently the Senator representing the Ogun Central Senatorial District, made this disclosure during his presidential declaration ceremony held in Abuja on Thursday, May 5.

This development was confirmed by Channels TV on its verified Twitter page on Thursday, during its live broadcast.

Former Ogun state governor officially joins the 2023 race. Photo credit: Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Source: Facebook

The ceremony held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, was attended by serving governors, House of Representative members and other notable personalities in the country.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Buhari was humbly represented at the ceremony.

Among those who gave brief speeches were Governor Fayemi Kayode of Ekiti state and other influential personalities, friends and supporters of the Senator as well as party chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Fayemi, with the personality of Amosun, "what you see is what you get" and he has the wherewithal to run the helms of affairs of Nigeria, as he is 'fatherly'.

Governor Kayode Fayemi said:

"Senator Ibikunle Amosun has always been there for me. I choose to be here instead of following Mr President to Ebonyi State. Amosun is a compassionate and forthright Nigeria. He is not a manipulate and ingenious fellow. Absolutely honest. He is running out of conviction to transform Nigeria."

Meanwhile, the two-time governor, took to his official Facebook page, to share a video to further confirm the development.

