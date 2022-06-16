Controversial Catholic priest Fr. Ejike Mbaka, said PDP presidential Atiku Abubakar has shown he is ready for the top office

Mbaka stated this during a prayer service on Wednesday, June 15, while tackling Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP)'s presidential candidate

In appparent reference to Atiku, the cleric said it is better to have a president who is a gifted old man than a young man with ‘gum’ hands,” a derogatory reference to Obi

Enugu state - Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, says the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has shown that he is ready to run for the office of the president.

Mbaka, according to BBC Igbo, spoke during a prayer service on Wednesday, June 15, at the church in Enugu, which was attended by thousands of worshippers.

Controversial Catholic priest Fr. Ejike Mbaka says the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has shown that he is ready to run for the office.

Source: Facebook

The controversial cleric praised Atiku while accusing Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) of being stingy.

He said Atiku has shown that he is ready to run for office because he and Obi are no longer pa together.

“It is better to have a president who is a gifted old man than a young man with ‘gum’ hands,” he said in apparent reference to Atiku.

The controversial cleric said Obi was a man without a generous spirit, adding that “a gum-holder would not be accepted a Nigerian leader”.

Enugu Bishop condemns Father Mbaka's comments against Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Catholic Church leaders in Enugu Diocese have berated Father Mbaka for his remarks against Obi.

The Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu, Ernest Anaezichukwu Obodo, in a letter issued on Thursday evening, June 16, said all allegations made against Obi by Mbaka violated the Catholic Church's canon law, BBC Igbo stated.

Bishop Obodo said Mbaka's comments did not represent the position of the Catholic Church in the Enugu Diocese.

He called on the cleric to stop making comments could lead to unrest in the country.

Atiku has answers to Nigeria's challenges, says Okowa after emerging PDP VP candidate

In another report, the Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Atiku, has solutions to the numerous challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

Okowa said this on Thursday, June 16 in his acceptance speech after his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said that the solutions to Nigeria's problems as a nation lay in Atiku’s book "My Covenant With Nigeria" and urged party members and all Nigerians to join hands with the PDP to rescue the nation from maladministration.

