Femi Adebayo was as truthful as he could be in his latest clip with his father, veteran Adebayo Salami

The movie mogul, who recently scored an AMVCA award for his role in his movie Seven Doors, was asked what motivated him to become an actor

The response he gave to his father triggered reactions from social media users, who had hot takes on his answer

Nollywood movie star Femi Adebayo became a subject of conversation online after a new video with his father made the rounds.

The enviable father-and-son duo were guests on Pulse TV Fun Facts, where Adebayo Salami asked his son a tricky question.

Femi Adebayo tells his dad the truth about why he started acting. Credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The question was about the moment Femi Adebayo decided that acting was his true calling and not just following his father's footsteps.

His response was that he quit his career in law because his job at the time paid him N20K, while acting earned him N50K for just three days.

The movie star concluded that money was his sole motivation, igniting a wave of reactions on social media.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Femi Adebayo said his father, Oga Bello, influenced his decision to study law despite being an actor.

The Nollywood star further discloses that he followed his dad to rehearsals and eventually fell in love with acting.

He admits law was for prestige, but acting brought in more money and passion, prompting his career switch.

Femi Adebayo spurs reactions with interview with dad

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@omahorganicskincare_ said:

"Daddy Bello speaks so fluently."

@popular_trends_naija said:

"This is beautiful, May our lives be full too."

@hairrevamp_by_tsf said:

"There’s a reason God built in hobby/passion into everyone. Lol."

@oluabdullateef said:

"Anything can be ur motivation… thank God say you no lie 😂."

@tolu_fakoya said:

"The way Femi Adebayo and his elder brother look alike is frightening."

Femi Adebayo tells fine the truth about his switch from law to acting. Credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

@donbrown___ said:

"If no be acting na you and lawyer layi wasabi for Dey go court like this 😂😂."

@yourfavouriteeconomist said:

"I think oga bello had his children at an early stage that's why they can all relate with him easily right now."

@neduzobotv said:

"Upon everything way sub for bible no body go toilet 🚽 🤓 if you want to make heaven 🤡."

@thebigwes_ said:

"9-5 should never be the goal for any ambitious person, it should only be used to gain experience for the foreseeable future 😊."

@official_tony_toppynajoe said:

"People sha. And people said is a law graduate that he didn't go to law school, Chai. Ride on jire omo ọgbọ́n."

@gold_lash_and_nails said:

"My own typical example too😂😂😂I was receiving 10,000 in a month as laboratory technician and my side hustle was giving me more than 100k a month as at 2020😂😂omo i switch instantly 😂."

Femi Adebayo celebrates father on b’day

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Femi Adebayo marked his father's birthday with a heartfelt post on social media, also praying for him.

In the post, he shared beautiful pictures of the veteran actor and expressed how much he loves him.

Fans joined in to celebrate his father by offering prayers and well wishes on his special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng