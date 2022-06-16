The crisis rocking the Zamfara state chapter of the opposition party, The People’s Democratic Party is likely not ending soon

In a new development, three PDP governorship aspirants have insisted the exercise should be repeated

Meanwhile, three aspirants lamented that the party’s governorship primary election was full of irregularities

As the controversy generated by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the governorship primary election in Zamfara state raged on; three aspirants have called for a repeat of the exercise and accused the electoral committee of not following due process.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, Wadatau Madawaki and Aliyu Hafiz Muhammad who were contestants in the June 25, PDP Governorship Primary Election which they alleged was rigged in favour of another aspirant, Vanguard reports.

The PDP aspirants expressed dissatisfaction

The three aspirants expressed dissatisfaction over the conduct of the committee, even as Ibrahim Shehu Gusau in his submission recalled how he was allegedly schemed out of the PDP 2015 governorship primary by the same committee.

Gusau alleged:

"Most of the delegates who took part in the primary election were not members of our party.

“There was no accreditation of delegates observed by the committee saddled with the responsibility to conduct the primary, as many who claimed to be delegates did not come with any form of identification to show if really they are members of the party and they were all allowed to vote.”

Another contestant speaks

Wadatau Madawaki, another contestant said:

“We have documented our evidence and facts which are very strong and believe the Appeal Committee will do the needful to save the reputation of our dear party from the hands of people whose motive of joining PDP is to weaken and destroy it so APC would continue with their misrule.”

"As law-abiding, loyal and committed party members who would always wish the best for PDP, We pray our grievances are addressed before We’re pushed to take decisions that may not be palatable for everyone.”

Aliyu Hafiz Muhammad also alleged

Aliyu Hafiz Muhammad alleged there was an absence of transparency in the whole process leading to the primary election.

Muhammad explained that other party members were contracted to serve as delegates with a clear mindset to vote for a preferred aspirant whom he alleged was not a member of their party.

