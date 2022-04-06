The PDP block in Zamfara state has tabled a mouth-watering offer for aggrieved members of the APC

Nura Umar who leads the opposition party in Zamfara said the party is open to accommodating new members

He however noted that the only criteria required for any prospective member is if he/she follows the already existing procedure within the party

Zamfara, Gusau - The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state says it is ready to accept in good faith the aggrieved members of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC), The Punch reports.

Nura Umar who chairs the Zamfara chapter of the opposition party made this known in Gusau during a media parley.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state assumed office in 2019 as the 5th governor of the state. Photo Credit: (Bello Matawalle)

Source: Twitter

Umar stated that the national convention of the APC gave clear indications that some of the party members were not satisfied with the outcomes, Legit.ng gathered.

He urged aggrieved members from the ruling to feel free to join the PDP stating that the party is geared towards maintaining progress.

Zamfara PDP: All 14 LGAs pledge to accept APC members

Umar further disclosed that all 14 local government in Zamfara controlled by the PDP has agreed to accept any APC member seeking to join a new party.

He said:

“We are going to accept anybody that wishes to enter or join the PDP in good faith. We should join hands together and move PDP forward in Zamfara State.”

He however noted that the only criteria for joining the PDP are if interested persons followed the right and recognized process in joining the party. Umar assured that if necessary steps are taken, there will be no room for misconceptions.

Meanwhile, Umar warned existing members not to sabotage or jeopardize the structure of the party. He stated that the party hierarchy will not tolerate such acts.

APC senator warns Saraki over Zamfara politics

Ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has been warned not to nurture any intention to wade into activities of Zamfara politics.

This is coming after the deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau was impeached by the Zamfara state House of Assembly following a fallout the incumbent, Bello Matawalle.

Senator Lawal Hassan Dan’iya, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker issued the warning in a statement on Monday, February 28.

Saraki berates impeachment of Zamfara deputy governor

It will be recalled that Senator Saraki condemned the impeachment of Ali stating that his impeachment lacked due due process.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Saraki labeled the removal of Ali as a disheartening move because the deputy governor refused to join the ruling party.

He called on all leaders both in APC and PDP to condemn the impeachment, saying it is an embarrassment to democracy.

Source: Legit.ng