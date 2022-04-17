The opposition PDP in Zamfara state has reportedly welcomed former Governor Abdulaziz Yari to the party, alongside Senator Kabiru Marafa

Retired Colonel Bala Mande, the chairman of the opposition PDP in the state, announced the development on Sunday, April 17

The PDP leader said the date for the grand reception of the two former APC chieftains will be announced later

Gusau, Zamfara state - A former governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa have defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Colonel Bala Mande (retired), the chairman of the opposition PDP in the state, made the announcement shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, the state capital, on Sunday, April 17, Daily Trust reported.

A former governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa have left the APC for the PDP ahead of 2023. Photo credit: @ManLikeIcey

Source: Twitter

He said they had sat down and finalised the issue of the defection of Yari and Marafa and they had reached an agreement to work for the development of the party.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“We have all agreed to work for the development of the party and the PDP in the state has welcome them to its fold. We will ensure justice and fairness to all members even after we have won elections in 2023.

“The date for their grand reception to our party will be announced later but we are going to implement all the agreements reached during the stakeholders meeting."

We're leaving for PDP, APC chieftain confirms

Meanwhile, the chairman publicity secretary of the Yari faction of the APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji, confirmed the development.

He, however, did not give further details.

Birnin Magaji was quoted to have said:

“Yes , it is true we are moving to opposition PDP, and this is all I can say for now."

We will accept APC members in good faith, says Zamfara PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the PDP in Zamfara state said it was ready to accept in good faith the aggrieved members of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nura Umar, a chieftain of the opposition party, made this known in Gusau during a media parley.

Umar stated that the national convention of the APC gave clear indications that some of the party members were not satisfied with the outcome.

Source: Legit.ng