Claims that the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the Ekiti APC gubernatorial primary have been debunked

The rebuttal was given on Thursday, June 16, by the leadership of the ruling party in the southwest state

According to the party's publicity secretary in the state, Segun Dipe, the rumours are spread by opposition elements

Ekiti - The All Progressives Congres (APC) in Ekiti has reacted to claims that the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified its governorship primary and thus the candidacy of Biodun Oyebanji.

In a statement debunking the viral report, the APC publicity secretary in Ekiti, Segun Dipe, called on Nigerians and party members to regard the news as rumour, Punch reports.

Dipe categorically asked APC members “to disregard the rumour and discountenance it as the forlorn wish of some desperate politicians in the state, which cannot come to pass”.

He added that the report was fabricated by some opposition elements who, according to him, are causing more damage to their chances in the forthcoming election.

His words:

“The warped rumour is a demarketing gimmick of some desperate opposition who are unmindful of the fact that they are causing further damage to their zero chances at the poll, instead of enhancing it.

“While we do not expect anyone to take such mindless and baseless rumour serious, we, however, owe the public the duty of care and assurance that they should disregard the rumour, which is farthest from the truth.

“Yes, there were some cases filed by some disgruntled elements regarding the governorship primaries we organized in January this year, which saw to the emergence of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as the candidate of our party, but none has gone beyond the preliminary stage and all of them have been transferred back to Ekiti for hearing.

“No High Court is sitting on any matter regarding our primary in Abuja as at today. Furthermore, every matter relating to the primary has been adjourned till September this year. To the best of our knowledge, none is up for hearing at the moment. The only one perhaps is in the wildest imagination of our detractors, which cannot see the light of day. Our party remains focused on the coming election and sure of untainted victory at the end.”

