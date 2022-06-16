Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential flag bearer, has reportedly picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate

Sources familiar with the matter said Atiku picked Okowa over Wike after some considerations but noted that things can change before the official announcement

It was gathered that Atiku will formally announce his choice to the public on Thursday, June 16, at 12pm in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has finally picked a running mate and will present his choice to the public this afternoon, Thursday, June 16, in Abuja, a report by Premium Times has stated.

The newspaper stated that tose close to his campaign said the announcement would be made at noon (12 pm) and the nominee will thereafter be screened by a committee already empanelled for that purpose.

PDP president candidate Atiku Abubakar is reportedly set to announce his running mate at 12pm on Thursday, June 16. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

This follows the conclusion Wednesday night of a series of meetings between the candidate and the hierarchy of the party on the issue.

Okowa is reportedly the final choice

According to Premium Times, Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, was as of Thursday morning, June 16, the final choice of Atiku.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Barring any last-minute change of plans, Mr Okowa would be the nominee to be unveiled this morning,” a reliable campaign insider familiar with the matter told was quoted as saying.

“But as you know even a minute is a long time in politics.”

Wait for the official announcement, says Atiku's media aide

Paul Ibe, a spokesperson for the Atiku Media Office, declined comment on the identity of the vice-presidential nominee.

He said the official announcement should be awaited.

His words:

“What I can say is that the candidate (Atiku) is anxious to conclude this process of picking a running mate so we can move to the next stage of kicking out the APC from power.

"His choice will definitely gladden the hearts of all well-meaning Nigerians.”

Wike's choice allegedly rejected by party leaders

The party had set up a committee to recommend some candidates to the former vice president.

Media reports had indicated that the committee overwhelmingly recommended Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike.

It was, however, gathered that Wike's recommendation did not sit well with many leaders of the party.

The leaders reportedly felt that Governor Wike is not suitable for a position that places him a heartbeat away from the presidency.

A number of party chieftains raised concerns about the governor’s temperament, his perceived dictatorial tendencies and his propensity for picking fights even with key allies.

Governor Okowa considered a better choice

Some PDP leaders reportedly argued that Governor Okowa possessed a better intellectual bent and would bring better value to governance at the federal level if the ticket is eventually elected by Nigerians.

Atiku allegedly shared their concerns and turned his attention to Governor Okowa who was reported to have been his initial favourite for the position.

Okowa supported Atiku in the primary where Governor Wike was his closest challenger.

After his public presentation Thursday morning, Okowa will reportedly appear before a screening committee of the party.

Political parties have until Friday (tomorrow) to submit lists of their candidates for the 2023 elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Presidency 2023: Youth advocate advises Atiku to pick Wike as running mate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the executive director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, advised Atiku to pick Governor Wike as his running mate.

In a brief email chat with Legit.ng, Mr Kingdom who called for a wide consultation said Governor Wike is the best vice presidential candidate who will deliver the entire southern region for Atiku and the PDP.

He said the Rivers state governor has massive cult followers in the south and in the middle belt region.

Source: Legit.ng