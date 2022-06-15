Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been advised to picke the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, as his running mate

FCT, Abuja - The executive director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, has advised the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to pick Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as his running mate.

In a brief email chat with Legit.ng, Mr Kingdom congratulated the former vice president “for a well fought primaries and for emerging the candidate of the party.”

He also congratulated other “contestants who took the defeat in good faith it has further strengthened the party” ahead of the next general elections coming up in 2023.

Atiku’s running mate: Why Wike remains the best option

The youth advocate who called for a wide consultation said Governor Wike is the best vice presidential candidate who will deliver the entire southern region for Atiku and the PDP.

He said the Rivers state governor has a massive cult followers in the south and in the middle belt region.

“Governor Wike also has great capacities, he can deliver the votes from the region to the PDP,” Mr Kingdom told Legit.ng.

He added:

“In choosing his running mate, there’s a very strong sentiment in the Southern region for power shift, so the former Vice President should consult widely especially with the Southern leaders and his party before appointing his running mate else he may not be in the perfect position going into the general elections with the ruling All Progressive Congress.

“I personally would have loved to see a female running mate to the former Vice President but with the current situation I advise strongly the Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to choose Governor Nyesom Wike as his Vice Presidential running mate.”

PDP source claims Wike chosen as Atiku's running mate

Meanwhile, a report by BusinessDay stated that a committee set up to come up with three names to be considered as Atiku's running mate voted in favour of Governor Wike.

An anonymous source said the committee on Atiku’s running mate voted 16 to 3 in favour of the Rivers state governor.

The source, said to be close to the committee, said that the Committee listed Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state, before finally settling for Governor Wike.

