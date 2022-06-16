In what could be described as a disappointment on the part of the leadership of the PDP, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is not in attendance as Atiku Abubakar unveils his running mate

Earlier, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Wike arrived at the national headquarters of the opposition party to take part in the vice-presidential screening exercise but as soon as Atiku announced his official running mate, the atmosphere in the polity changed

Meanwhile, major stakeholders of the PDP nominated and picked Wike as Atiku's running mate while Atiku on the other hand preferred Okowa to run with him in 2023

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, was on Thursday, June 16, clearly absent at a brief ceremony to unveil his counterpart from Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the vice-presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, Leadership reports.

Recall that Wike was the runner-up at the PDP presidential primary election held on May 28 with 237 votes, losing to Atiku Abubakar, who polled 371.

Since after the primary election, Wike was touted as the natural presidential running mate to Atiku given the governor’s enormous influence within the party.

2023: Wike noticeably Absent As Atiku unveils Running Mate. Photo credit: PDP

Source: Facebook

Okowa unveiled as Atiku's running mate

However, Okowa was unveiled by former vice president and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, before party stalwarts and top officials at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said one of the considerations for Okowa’s choice was his suitability to succeed him after his tenure in office if eventually elected as president.

Atiku said:

“I am delighted to announce Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all.”

Okowa arrives PDP Headquarters for vice presidential screening

Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has arrived at the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) headquarters in Abuja.

He is to attend the party’s vice presidential screening, today Thursday, June 16.

Some party members welcomed him into the building with the words ‘congratulations’.

2023 election: Group sues for Atiku, Wike ticket

Meanwhile, a support group within the PDP on Sunday, May 29, called for a collaboration between Atiku and Wike.

The call by the PDP frontliners followed the emergence of Atiku as the PDP's 2023 flagbearer beating Wike; former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Emmanuel Udom, Anyim Pius Anyim among others to the game.

In a statement signed by its president Hussein Mohammed; the secretary, Moses Abidemi and the publicity secretary, Dan Okafor, the PDPF said collaboration between Wike and Atiku was of great importance to the opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng