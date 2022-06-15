The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has reported given nod to Governor Nyesom Wike's nomination as Atiku's running mate

An advisory committee set up by the party's leadership had earlier voted in favour of Wike who was recommended alongside two other south-south governors

Stakeholders from the southeast region are, however, reportedly kicking against the choice of Governor Wike as the PDP vice presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly approved the nomination of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as the vice-presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.

Daily Trust reported that the NWC's approval followed the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee.

The PDP's NWC has allegedly approved Governor Wike's nomination as Atiku Abubakar's running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Facebook

The newspaper stated that various sources confirmed that the NWC members after studying the report of the committee unanimously endorsed Governor Wike.

The advisory committee said to have been put together by the presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar had earlier recommended Wike for the VP ticket.

A source was cited as saying that the NWC members had also communicated their decision to Atiku and are now waiting for his final approval for the party to make the announcement.

Legit.ng gathers that the three governors initially recommended by the National Advisory Committee were Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, Delta state Ifeanyi Okowa and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state.

The committee was chaired by Umar Damagum, PDP Deputy National chairman, North, and had in attendance party leaders like David Mark, former senate president, Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue and former Governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa and Babangida Aliyu of Niger.

Southeast stakeholders kick against Wike's nomination

Meanwhile, some stakeholders of the party mainly from the southeast are said to be against the endorsement of the Rivers state governor.

The source said the zone felt having contributed immensely to the development of the party since 1999, they deserve a better deal from the party in 2023.

The opponents to Wike as running mate to Atiku are said to be behind some trending videos on the social media where the Rivers governor was seen swearing never to take the vice-presidential slot.

The anti-Wike group are of the view that he should not be given the position having vowed not to accept the offer in the first place.

