Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has donated an office to the presidential campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bello who made the announcement when Tinubu visited him in Abuja appreciated the gesture and promised to work for the party

The meeting is party of reconciliatory moves following the outcome of the APC presidential primary

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, for mobilising the consciousness of youths during his campaign.

Tinubu stated this when he visited Governor Bello in Abuja, barely 72 hours after his emergence as the flag bearer of APC ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has donated an office to the presidential campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu described Mr Bello as his son, adding that the governor was reminded of “what the nation wants to be.”

The presidential candidate was accompanied on the visit by three governors —Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Bello Matawalle (Zamfara); and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano).

A former governor of Edo and ex-APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was also at the meeting.

The presidential hopeful also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing a level-playing ground for all the contestants during the special convention and primary.

Tinubu said:

“The man of the convention, the man of democracy for that day was Muhammadu Buhari.

“If you want to run, run; you want to crawl, crawl; you want to dance, dance.

“Yahaya Bello is my son; you mobilised the consciousness of the youth in the county. You remind us of what the nation wants to be.”

Tinubu described his victory as a very good step for the APC stakeholders to work for one united country that is concened about prosperity.

He also thanked all members of the Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation, adding that, “ You all made a mark, you were resolute.”

The APC presidential flagbearer also thanked the party’s leadership for ensuring that the convention ended peacefully.

“The (opposition) thought there would be chaos and crisis. But we saw peace. Emi lokan. It’s my turn,” he said.

Mr Tinubu said that he was very proud of the Director-General of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello.

He noted that the peace and joy being enjoyed in the country was owed to her late father, “MKO Abiola, the reason June 12 became a public holiday.”

