A Nigerian man on X has sparked debate after sharing his take on the P-Square family feud involving Peter Okoye and his wife, Lola Omotayo

The man argued that Lola's motives for staying with Peter may have gone beyond genuine love, pointing to their nine-year age gap

He also criticised Peter for announcing Lola's pregnancy at an award show without first consulting his brother and manager, Jude Okoye

A Nigerian man with the X handle @neo_officialll has sparked heated debate online after sharing his candid opinion on the ongoing P-Square family feud, specifically weighing in on Peter Okoye's marriage to Lola Omotayo and the family's long-standing opposition to the union.

Posting on August 7, 2026, the man acknowledged that Peter's family, including elder brother and former manager Jude Okoye, may have handled their disapproval poorly, but he stopped short of placing the blame entirely at their feet.

A man has weighed in on the P-Square feud. Photo Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

He argued that with women in abundance across Nigeria and the world, the family's unease about Peter choosing a woman nine years his senior was not entirely unreasonable.

Man's take on Peter Okoye's wife

At the heart of his argument was the question of Lola's motivation. He reasoned that when the relationship began, Peter was in his mid-to-late twenties while Lola was approaching her mid-thirties, and suggested that the experience gap between the two could have meant that Lola, rather than Peter, held the real influence in the relationship.

He questioned whether a woman in that position, aware of her biological clock, might have had reasons beyond pure affection to remain committed to a young, rising music star.

He also took direct aim at Peter over the pregnancy announcement made at an awards show, which he described as a move made without consulting Jude, who was managing the group at the time.

In his view, it was likely Lola who pushed Peter towards making that public declaration in order to secure her position in his life before any family objection could gain traction. He maintained that Peter bore some responsibility for how events unfolded from that point.

Despite his criticisms, the man did not call for the marriage to end. He stated plainly that what has been done cannot be undone, and that the Okoye family now needs to find a way to move forward together.

The post arrived against the backdrop of a dramatically escalating feud between Peter and Jude, which has broadened far beyond their original financial dispute over alleged mismanagement of P-Square's earnings. Peter recently released an eight-part video series that brought Lola's treatment by the family into sharp public focus.

Read the post that sparked the debate here:

P-Square: Man's take triggers mixed reactions

@jaycypher381 said:

"1. The wife of rudeboy, very sure he's older than his wife, how far their marriage? 2. Jude is also older than his wife. They have both colluded to become the musical Bonnie and Clyde. Okay, you said she was scared of menopause, after having two kids, why has she not left?"

@jaycypher381 added:

"Some of you just think about the present and nothing more. Considering the fact that she also came from a wealthy family and rumors also has it that she contributed to the growth of their career. Why matters shouldn't be what the family thinks as a man. But what he sees in her."

@Anne17311191854 said:

"Lola was even more successful than Psquare at that time so you are not making any sense. Jude and Paul were Jealous of Peter getting into a union that will potentially make him more powerful than them. Check Lola's background before opening your smelly mouth."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye had shared his childhood promise, which Paul allegedly broke.

Old interview of Peter Okoye resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in an old interview, Peter Okoye had opened up about how meeting his wife changed P-Square's fortune.

This comes after Peter recounted how his family maltreated Lola after the birth of their son.

The interview, originally recorded in 2021 with UK-based media personality Adesope Olajide, captures Peter walking through the unlikely chain of events that brought Lola into his life and, as he tells it, helped shape P-Square's early career trajectory.

Source: Legit.ng