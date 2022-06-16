The governor of Delta state arrived on Thursday, June 16, at the Peoples Democratic Party’s national headquarters in Abuja

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa was picked alongside his Rivers state counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike to be Atiku's running mate in the 2023 election

Their purpose is to attend the party’s vice presidential screening scheduled to hold at the Wadata Plaza today

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has arrived at the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) headquarters in Abuja, Channels TV reports.

He is to attend the party’s vice presidential screening, today Thursday, June 16.

Some party members welcomed him into the building with the words ‘congratulations’.

The PDP leaders picked Okowa and Wike for the Vice president's slot. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Source: Facebook

Okowa and Wike were picked for the PDP vice presidential slot

Okowa and Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, are among the names being mentioned as prospective running mates to the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

‘Distinguished’ Wike, spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba speaks

Earlier, the PDP had denied reports that it had ruled out Wike from the Vice Presidential race.

A statement signed by the spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said:

“If anything, our Party reiterates its confidence in Governor Nyesom Wikes’s outstanding ability and commitment to the ideals and values of the PDP."

“While the PDP notes the interest of the media and the public in our Party’s choice of Vice-Presidential candidate it is imperative to state that as an organic Party, all our processes will be followed through in strict adherence to our procedures before any official announcements.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to disregard the mischievous reports aimed at undermining our Party’s unity at this critical time.”

2023 election: Group sues for Atiku, Wike ticket

Meanwhile, a support group within the PDP on Sunday, May 29, called for a collaboration between Atiku and Wike.

The call by the PDP frontliners followed the emergence of Atiku as the PDP's 2023 flagbearer beating Wike; former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Emmanuel Udom, Anyim Pius Anyim among others to the game.

In a statement signed by its president Hussein Mohammed; the secretary, Moses Abidemi and the publicity secretary, Dan Okafor, the PDPF said collaboration between Wike and Atiku was of great importance to the opposition party.

Father Mbaka reveals prominent presidential candidate who will not win in 2023, gives reason

Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has said Peter Obi cannot be Nigeria’s president, describing the Labour Party presidential candidate as a stingy man.

Mbaka spoke during a prayer service on Wednesday, June 15, at the church in Enugu, which was attended by thousands of worshippers.

The controversial cleric said Obi was a man without a generous spirit, adding that “a gum-holder would not be accepted a Nigerian leader”.

Source: Legit.ng