Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC now face the difficult task of picking a running mate ahead of INEC's deadline

Amid the search for the vice presidential candidate, a former SGF Babagana Kingibe has recommended three persons to Tinubu

Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, is one of the names on the recommended list

Babagana Kingibe, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has reportedly forwarded three names to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for consideration as his running mate.

Daily Trust reported that Kingibe, who was running mate to late MKO Abiola in the June 12, 1993 presidential election, forwarded the names to the Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, for onward transmission to Tinubu for consideration.

Source: Facebook

Three names on the list:

Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Borno state governor Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and former minister Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, a liaison officer to the National Assembly during Olusegun Obasanjo’s first tenure

The trio are said to be Muslims from the northeast geopolitical zone. The nomination came amid agitation over the moves by the APC to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

According to Daily Trust, a source close to the presidential candidate said they were shocked when the former SGF forwarded the names.

“It is true that three names have been forwarded by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe to Governor Atiku Bagudu for onward delivery to Asiwaju for consideration for the office of the vice president,” the source was quoted as saying.

Another source reportedly said they were still trying to find out on what grounds Kingibe was nominating anyone.

The source said:

“Even though he is reportedly part of the cabal, what is in the open is that they have a different candidate for the presidency who did not win… We are therefore appalled that he has nominated some people to Asiwaju considering that he is not holding any position. We suspect that he is not alone in the move."

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Friday, June 17, as the deadline for the submission of candidates for the presidential positions.

Source: Legit.ng