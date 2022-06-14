President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, held a closed-door meeting with the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

APC governors were led to the meeting with Buhari at Aso Rock Villa by the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Daily Trust reports.

Among those who attended the meeting were the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The following APC governors were also in attendance:

Babagana Zulum, Nasir El-Rufai, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Abdullahi Sule, Simon Lalong, Yahaya Bello, and Hope Uzodinma.

The meeting is coming at a time when power brokers in the ruling party are in top-gear consultations on who will become Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's running mate.

