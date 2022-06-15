Ahead of the 2023 elections, the lead opposition PDP has lost two of its Senators to the ruling APC and APGA

Kola Balogun, the senator representing Oyo South senatorial district in Oyo state, left the PDP for the ruling APC

The senator representing Abia South senatorial district, Eyinnaya Abaribe, left the PDP to join the All Progressives Grand the (APGA)

National Assembly, Abuja - Kola Balogun, the senator representing Oyo South senatorial district in the National Assembly, has officially resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker, according to Premium Times, has also officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP has lost two senators to the APC and APGA. Photo credits: Senator Kola Balogun, Senator Enyi Abaribe

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Senator Balogun made this known in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan which was read out at plenary on Wednesday, June 15.

While I left PDP for APC, Balogun reveals

Balogun cited the lack of internal democracy in the PDP at the state level for the emergence of leaders and representatives as his reason for leaving.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He accused the state governor, Seyi Makinde, of reigning with impunity, a development, he said, has further led to the existence of several factions and aggrieved groups within the party.

His words:

“The decision to resign was informed by the Oyo State Governor’s reign of impunity that had led him into supplanting the constitutionally assigned roles of party bureaucrats and party stakeholders and replacing them with unilaterally declared decisions on who and who should emerge as the legitimate representatives of the people.

“This unconstitutional, flagrant and dictatorial procedural breaches for the emergence of leaders and representatives of the people has led to the factionalisation of the party, this breeding several aggrieved groups within the party and mass exodus of key leaders from the party.”

Abaribe officially resigns PDP membership

In a similar development, the senator representing Abia South senatorial district, Eyinnaya Abaribe, has officially resigned membership of the PDP to join the All Progressives Grand the (APGA).

His resignation letter was read by the President of the Senate, Lawan, also during Wednesday’s plenary, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Until his resignation, Abaribe was the Minority Leader in the Senate.

The letter was entitled “Notification for Resignation from Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate.”

It read:

“This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the PDP through my ward.

“This also means my resignation as minority leader

“I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues and the leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie enjoyed while I was the minority leader.”

Two APC senators defect to PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Senator Adamu Aliero had officially defected from the ruling APC to the opposition PDP.

The formal defections of the two prominent APC senators from Kebbi state were conveyed in two separate letters addressed to the president of Senate Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday, June 14.

Senator Aliero and Senator Abdullahi represent Kebbi Central and Kebbi North senatorial districts respectively.

Source: Legit.ng