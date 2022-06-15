A former Kebbi state governor and current senator representing Kebbi Central senatorial district, Adamu Aliero, has defeated PDP BoT member to clinch party's senatorial ticket

Aliero who recently defected from the ruling APC to the PDP, scored 246 votes while Haruna Saidu, garnered 16 votes

The former governor joined the PDP with about 18 national and state assembly members to strengthen the chance of the PDP in the state

A former senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Aliero, has been elected as the candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi Central Senatorial District.

Leadership reports that Aliero defeated his opponent who is a member of the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Haruna Saidu, with 246 votes against 16.

Senator Adamu Aliero of Kebbi State, showing his senatorial ticket to his supporters Source: Nass Gulma Abdullah

Source: Twitter

Aliero was the governor of Kebbi state between 1999 to 2007 and is currently a serving senator representing Kebbi central senatorial district at the National Assembly.

The former governor promised to bring the dividends of democracy to the people of his constituents.

He then called on his supporters in the state to vote for credible candidates during the forthcoming general elections if they wanted the APC out of governance.

Aliero defected to the PDP with about 18 national and state assembly members from the APC.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP has received new members of the ruling APC into its fold in Kebbi state.

The state chapter of the ruling party has lost five members of the National Assembly and three members of the state Assembly the PDP.

Among the defectors are the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and the former Governor of the State, Senator Adamu Aliero.

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has lost another key figure in the party.

Former governor of Kebbi state, Senator Adamu Aliero announced his withdrawal from the senatorial primaries of the APC and also tendered his resignation.

It was gathered that Senator Aliero's exit was due to his feud with the incumbent Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

