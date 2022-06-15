Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu has said that Christians in Nigeria need not worry over perceived All Progressives Congress' Muslim-Muslim ticket

Kalu assured the Christians that Remi, the wife of the flagbearer of the party, Bola Tinubu would protect their interest

According to Kalu, women are usually in charge of most of the decisions taken by their husbands in the homes

A former governor of Abia state and the present Senate chief whip, Orji Uzor-Kalu has assured that Christians across Nigeria would be adequately protected should the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress secure a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Daily Trust reports that Uzo-Kalu believes that the controversy been raised over the possibility of APC fielding a Muslim vice presidential candidate as running mate to Bola Tinubu is not necessary.

Orji Uzor-Kalu has said that there is nothing wrong with a Muslim-Muslim Ticket. Photo: Daily Trust

Source: UGC

Speaking to journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday, June 15, the lawmaker urged Christians in Nigeria not to feel threatened over such a political combination.

Recalling that Remi, the wife of Tinubu, is a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Uzor-Kalu said contrary to wide perceptions, women are usually the head of the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Remi Tinubu; a politician and pastor

Remi Tinubu, a lawmaker who represents Lagos Central in the Senate, was ordained an assistant pastor of the RCCG in 2018.

Uzor Kalu said:

“Let me tell you, in my house, my wife is the head of the house in reality. Even you men that are here, now that your wives aren’t here, they are the head.

"Like if I wear this cloth, my wife will tell me ‘My dear, this cloth is not good remove it’.

"Your wife will tell you you are supposed to eat Akara and Akamu, whether you argue with her, you must take that Akamu and your wife want you to pay children school fees, whether you argue or not, you must pay."

Further urging Christians to relax as they are in safe hands with the Tinubus and the ruling APC, the former governor said Remi has the political knowledge that could favour the Christians.

He added:

“The Christians should relax because Tinubu’s wife is a pastor and once she’s a pastor we are protected because she’s not a housewife. She has political knowledge."

2023: Arewa youth president expresses shock over outcome of APC, PDP presidential primaries

The leadership of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum had said that the outcome of the presidential primaries of the two big parties is shocking.

Shettima Yerima said the forum did not expect what it saw from the emergence of Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidates.

According to Yerima, both parties should look inwards and ensure the appointment of youths as their vice-presidential candidates for the 2023 election.

Nigerians will witness miracle once Tinubu becomes president, lawmaker says

Nigerians have been assured of good tidings once the All Progressives Congress candidate becomes president.

The assurance was given to Nigerians by the majority leader of the House of Representatives Alhassan Doguwa.

According to the lawmaker, Bola Tinubu as a presidential candidate is like the entrenchment of the right time to get the right person to rule.

Source: Legit.ng