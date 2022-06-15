Despite losing the APC House of Reps primary, Ibrahim Obanikoro has emerged as the party's candidate for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in Lagos

This is as the winner of the election, Oyekanmi Elegushi, has relinquished the party's ticket for Obanikoro

Elegushi made his decision known in a letter he wrote to the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday, June 14

In obedience and loyalty to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the candidate of the House of Representatives in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Oyekanmi Elegushi, has stepped down for Ibrahim Obanikoro.

Elegushi who emerged as the winner of the APC primary election for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency polled 25 votes, while Ibrahim, the son of Musiliu Obanikoro, claimed 23 votes.

Elegushi stepped down for Ibrahim Obanikoro (Photo: @Jidekoro)

Source: Twitter

The APC candidate for the office, through the director of media of his campaign organisation, Tobi Etti, made the decision officially known to the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Etti, in the statement conveying the resolve, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“While pledging his loyalty to the party, he (Elegushi) appealed to his supporters to respect the decision of the party and ensure all the candidates of the party are returned elected in the 2023 elections."

Musiliu Obanikoro, son fail to secure National Assembly ticket

Recall that Obanikoro had lost the senatorial ticket of the APC in Lagos West.

The former minister lost to former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

Obanikoro suffered the loss 24 hours after Babajide, his son, lost his reelection ticket to the House of Representatives.

The younger brother of Oba Saheed Elegushi defeated Obanikoro’s son in the APC Primary for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

In Saturday’s election Adebule, who served as Deputy Governor under the immediate past administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, polled 424 votes while Obanikoro trailed with 119 Votes.

A former Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Mr. Kayode Opeifa came a distant third with four votes.

Adebule's victory excites group, insists it shows evidence of internal democracy in Lagos APC

A group for gender parity and positive political change in Lagos state, The Transformation Ambassadors (TTA) has described the victory of former Lagos state deputy governor, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, as evidence of internal democracy in the state chapter of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng